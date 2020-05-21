Brimming with action and timely punchlines, ‘Plunderer’ is very entertaining. It may not be a masterpiece but it still keeps you hooked with its intriguing storytelling, especially in its present war arc. It also involves some interesting time travel tropes here and there but those are simply secondary aspects of its overall story. From a production standpoint, the anime has been quite impressive so far, and in its last few episodes, we can expect it to get even better. That being said, here’s everything you need to know about the streaming details and release date of the next episode of ‘Plunderer.’

When is Plunderer Episode 20 Release Date?

The first two episodes of the series premiered on Funimation’s official Youtube channel in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on December 8, 2019. Since its third episode was not a part of this special screening, it was only available when the anime began its regular broadcast on January 23, 2020. ‘Plunderer’ Episode 20 is scheduled to release on May 27, 2020. You can also refer to our preview to know more about the first season of ‘Plunderer’.

Where to Watch Plunderer Episode 20 English Dub Online?

Funimation has acquired the streaming rights for the first season of ‘Plunderer’. You can watch the anime on Funimation in most English-speaking regions.

Plunderer Spoilers

‘Plunderer’ centers around a young girl named Hina who lives a comfortable life with her mother while the rest of the world outside suffers. In her world, every human has a fixed number imprinted on their bodies and this number plays a key role in determining one’s worth in society. For long Hina stays away from all of this chaos. But then comes a time when she, too, is forced to face the reality of the world when her own mother suffers the consequences of its class divides. Every time a person’s number falls back to zero, the person is dragged down to the depth of a dark Abyss.

The same happens with Hina’s mother and she is taken away to meet the same fate as many others. But before she leaves her daughter all by herself, she asks her to seek the Legendary Ace and even gives her a jar full of numbers. Hina then steps out in the real world and travels its fabled lands, looking for the Ace. She runs into a Knight named Licht one day, who later saves from her Seargent, who tries to molest her. Licht even reveals that he is the Legendary she has been looking for and this marks the beginning of the long journey that lies ahead of them.

