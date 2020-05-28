Some might have a problem with its Ecchi while others might complain about its typical fantasy elements. However, one aspect of ‘Plunderer’ that one may never find in any other anime is how it deals with social rankings and class divides. ‘Plunderer’, to say the least, wasn’t amongst the best anime of this season, but it has slowly found its feet with its two-cour approach towards this season. With its storyline now heading towards the conclusive moments of its first season, I’m sure that many anime viewers are already looking forward to its season 2. That being said, to know all about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode, read on further.

When is Plunderer Episode 21 Release Date?

The first two episodes of the series premiered on Funimation’s official Youtube channel in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on December 8, 2019. Since its third episode was not a part of this special screening, it was only available when the anime began its regular broadcast on January 23, 2020. ‘Plunderer’ Episode 21 is scheduled to release on June 3, 2020. You can also refer to our preview to know more about the first season of ‘Plunderer’.

Where to Watch Plunderer Episode 21 English Dub Online?

Funimation has acquired the streaming rights for the first season of ‘Plunderer’. You can watch the anime on Funimation in most English-speaking regions.

Plunderer Spoilers

Hina, the main character of ‘Plunderer’, lives in a dystopian world where power is divided based on a number imprinted on one’s body. Fortunately for Hina, she stays under the protection of her loving mother, far away from the troubles of the world. Then comes a time when her mother meets the same fate as the less fortunate people of their world—the number on her body falls back to zero and she’s gets dragged down to a dark Abyss. But just to make sure that her daughter remains safe even in her absence, she asks her to seek the Legendary Ace and even gives her a jar full of numbers.

Hina heads out of her home for the first time to start a whole new journey and after years of hunting down the Ace, she runs into a Knight named Licht and his boss. After a brief conversation with them, she continues her journey and meets a Seagent who tries to molest her. This is when her mother’s jar comes in handy and she uses it to stop the Seargent. But to her surprise, instead of listening to her, he steals her numbers. This is when, in the nick of time, Licht arrives there to rescue her. This marks the beginning of an unlikely alliance between Licht and Hina and they further set out to explore the bleakest corners of their world.

