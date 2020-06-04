‘Plunderer’ promises a little bit of every anime genre throughout its runtime. But more than that, what makes it a pretty enjoyable shounen is its multi-layered characters. All the characters, including the villains, are likable as the anime explores a lot more than their exterior demeanors and motives. Throughout its runtime, ‘Plunderer’ has maintained a smooth development of all of these characters and we can certainly expect the same with its last few episodes as well. That being said, if you have been following the first season of ‘Plunderer’ all this while, read on further to know all about the release date and streaming details of its next episode.

When is Plunderer Episode 22 Release Date?

The first two episodes of the series premiered on Funimation’s official Youtube channel in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on December 8, 2019. Since its third episode was not a part of this special screening, it was only available when the anime began its regular broadcast on January 23, 2020. ‘Plunderer’ Episode 22 is scheduled to release on June 10, 2020. You can also refer to our preview to know more about the first season of ‘Plunderer’.

Where to Watch Plunderer Episode 22 English Dub Online?

Funimation has acquired the streaming rights for the first season of ‘Plunderer’. You can watch the anime on Funimation in most English-speaking regions.

Plunderer Spoilers

‘Plunderer’ revolves around a young girl named Hina who lives in a dystopian world where a mere number imprinted on one’s body determines the worth of a person. For instance, Hina’s number represents the number of kilometers she has walked in a lifetime. But while the rest of the world crumbles under the wavering power distributions, Hina stays at home in a very safe environment with her mother. However, this safe world of hers comes crashing down one day when her mother’s number falls back to zero and she meets the same fate as many others of their world—she gets dragged down to the depths of the abyss. But to ensure that her daughter still survives without her, she hands her a jar full of thousands of numbers and asks her to find the Legendary Ace.

Hina steps out in the world after ages, and after years of looking for the Legendary Ace, she runs into a Knight named Licht and his boss. After this co-incidental encounter, they head off into different directions. But little do they realize that they are destined to cross paths again. When Hina later gets duped by a Seargent who even steals her numbers and tries to molest her, it’s Licht who arrives there to rescue her. With this, Licht also reveals that he is the Legendary Ace she’s been looking for and they start their journey into the depths of their bleak world.

