While some may have some serious problems with the not-so-likable protagonist of ‘Plunderer’, others will very well appreciate it for all the action and dark themes that is offers. More than that, even the whole production value of ‘Plunderer’ has been surprisingly very consistent so far. It’s not the kind of anime that everyone would enjoy, but if you’re into bleak shows that have deep but dark characters, you might want to give this one a shot. For those who have been following its first season all this while, read on further to know everything about its next episode.

When is Plunderer Episode 23 Release Date?

The first two episodes of the series premiered on Funimation’s official Youtube channel in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on December 8, 2019. Since its third episode was not a part of this special screening, it was only available when the anime began its regular broadcast on January 23, 2020. ‘Plunderer’ Episode 23 is scheduled to release on June 17, 2020. You can also refer to our preview to know more about the first season of ‘Plunderer’.

Where to Watch Plunderer Episode 23 English Dub Online?

Funimation has acquired the streaming rights for the first season of ‘Plunderer’. You can watch the anime on Funimation in most English-speaking regions.

Plunderer Spoilers

‘Plunderer’ begins with the introduction of a young girl named Hina, who lives in a world where power is distributed based on a number that is imprinted on one’s body. High the number, higher the power one gets to have. But far away from this class divide, Hina lives in a protected environment with her mother where none intrudes. Unfortunately for her, one day, her peaceful life is ruined when her mother’s number falls back to zero and she meets the same fate as everyone who had something similar going on—she gets taken away to the dark Abyss. To make sure that her daughter is able to survive without her, Hina’s mother hands her a jar full of numbers and asks her to look for the Legendary Ace.

Keeping her final word to her mother, Hina steps out in the real world and starts looking for the Legendary Ace. That’s when along the way, she runs into a Knight named Licht and his boss who travel the fabled lands of their world. Soon after this, they part ways and Hine runs into a Sergeant who claims to be the Legendary Ace. He tries to molest Hina and even tries to steal her number. But that’s when Licht arrives at the scene and saves her. This fateful encounter marks the beginning of their journey in their dark dystopian world.

