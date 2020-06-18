In all of its fantasy and serious commentary on class divides, ‘Plunderer’ has acquired a very controversial status because of how it deals with its characters. Not even once does it seem to portray its main character, Licht, in a positive light. Even so, despite its offbeat approach, there sure is something about its sci-fi themes and its acutely distressing storyline that keeps you hooked. That being said, its first season is now about to end and you must be eager to know what could potentially happen in its finale. Well, to find that out, make sure that you don’t miss out on the 24th episode. And to do that, read on further to know all about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

When is Plunderer Episode 24 Release Date?

The first two episodes of the series premiered on Funimation’s official Youtube channel in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on December 8, 2019. Since its third episode was not a part of this special screening, it was only available when the anime began its regular broadcast on January 23, 2020. ‘Plunderer’ Episode 24 is scheduled to release on June 24, 2020. You can also refer to our preview to know more about the first season of ‘Plunderer’.

Where to Watch Plunderer Episode 24 English Dub Online?

Funimation has acquired the streaming rights for the first season of ‘Plunderer’. You can watch the anime on Funimation in most English-speaking regions.

Plunderer Spoilers

‘Plunderer’ is set in a dystopian world where power between humans is sporadically distributed based on a number that is imprinted on their skins. This number could represent pretty much anything. For instance, in the case of the main character Hina, her number shows how many miles she has walked in her entire lifetime. Luckily for Hina, she gets to stay far away from the chaos of the world around her. And while the rest of the world suffers, Hina lives a fairly easy life with her mother. But then comes a day when her harrowing destiny comes knocking at her door. Her mother, who was once her protector, is forcefully dragged to the Abyss—a place where everyone with a zero number count is taken. Even before she leaves, Hina’s mother ensures that her daughter is safe and gives her a jar full of numbers. Along with that, she also asks her to seek the Legendary Ace.

Hina then starts her journey in the world outside to fulfill her mother’s last wish, and for years, she looks for the Ace. That’s when one day, she runs into a Knight named Licht. Although they split ways moments after this, they don’t realize that their destinies will soon cross paths. Later on in her journey, Hina gets duped by a Seagent who first convinces her that he is the Legendary Ace and then tries to molest her. But this is when Licht shows up again, reveals that he is the real Ace, and saves Hina.

