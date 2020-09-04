After the successful run of ‘Power,’ the creators behind the crime drama have decided to expand the universe. The series witnesses one of the most tragic endings as Tariq murders his father, Ghost. Even more shockingly, Tasha, his mother, ends up taking the blame for it. The show doesn’t continue as ‘Power’ Season 7, because it aims at building the universe. The creator’s spoken about ‘Power Book II Ghost,’ and explained, “It’s not ‘Power’; it’s really about Ghost’s absence and about how his shadow looms over everyone — especially his son.”

Naturally, viewers are excited to see how the story continues – especially since Ghost’s finally been punished for his numerous misdeeds, committed without the slightest sense of remorse. Curious to know how the series might kick-off? We have some spoilers, and will also tell you when and where to watch it.

Power Book II Ghost Episode 1 Release Date and Where to Watch?

‘Power Book II Ghost’ is slated to air the first episode on September 6, 2020, at 9 PM. The first episode is titled “The Stranger,” and subsequent episodes are expected to drop in a weekly pattern. You can watch the show on Starz.

Power Book II Ghost Episode 1 Spoilers:

The series starts with Tariq trying to begin a new life in Stansfield University, where he finds himself torn between two worlds. Tariq is undoubtedly an exciting choice because the character is young, arrogant, and doesn’t come across as entirely likable. Nonetheless, he’s got the millennial energy to him, and the ability to call people out. The episode is bound to deal with legacy and how one cannot outrun their past. The show’s creator has elaborated on this, saying to EW, “I do think that if people get to know this version of Tariq, who is confused and alone and has so much pressure on his shoulders, they will see that all he’s trying to do is survive, which couldn’t be more relatable.”

We will surely see Tariq dealing with the pressure of supporting his family while trying to get Tasha out of jail. For all his flaws, Tariq is a product of his circumstances and can’t be blamed entirely. He wants to free Tasha, but she’s unwilling to let him confess. Naturi Naughton, who essays the role of Tasha, has said, “She’s made a choice, like many mothers would, to do what’s best for her son.” Ghost’s murder gives Tasha and Tariq a unique way to be connected. ‘Power Book II Ghost’ will undoubtedly explore the new mother-son dynamic, where they are true and equal partners.

While Ghost might be gone, his actions are sure to remain with both Tasha and Tariq. As they navigate a world without him, each character has to come into a sense of responsibility. A lot of the new series will deal with people realizing how Ghost’s absence changes things – and the initial episode will definitely depict a readjustment period. Going with a young character like Tariq gives the series a chance to pull back at the layers and show the potential depth in Ghost’s son and killer.

