The inaugural installment of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ has been such a twisted and engrossing watch. And it is surprising to believe that the show is already nearing the end of its first season. Yes, its conclusion is slated to drop next week. But the finale promises to reveal multiple shockers. For instance, it appears that things are going to go pretty badly for Tariq. Want some more insights? Here is our preview for the final episode from ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season 1.

‘Power Book II Ghost’ episode 10 is slated to release on January 3, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT and 7 pm CT on Starz.

In the ninth episode, we came to know that Cooper Saxe is hell-bent on putting Tariq on the stand. And the 10th episode is expected to show how Tariq figures out a good way to counter this. Of course, the task is not easy and our protagonist has to use all of his smarts. There is evidence that he had murdered Ghost although the proof is not admissible. He has to think about how to turn the tables on Davis while taking down Saxe. We are also expecting to see how Monet and her schemes play out in the end. You can watch the promo for episode 10 below:

Let us quickly cover whatever ensued in the previous episode of the series. Cane stuffs the dismembered bodies of the GTG guys in barrels while Dru wonders why Little Guap is still alive. Monet asks Tariq to move some cocaine and apologizes to Effie for his bad behavior earlier. Saxe and MacLean meet up with Epiphany and asks her to testify at Tasha’s trial. When Tasha learns about this, she understands that Epiphany could easily name Tariq as being part of Ghost’s murder.

Tariq tracks down Epiphany and she is not available when it is time for her to testify at the stand. In the next session, Saxe calls Tariq as a witness. Later, in a near-fatal shootout, Dru gets injured while Tariq barely manages to escape from Monet. Paula warns Tariq: “You need a lawyer, Tariq. Davis is setting you up.” He then hires Tameika as his lawyer and confesses before her that he was the one who killed Ghost since the latter was a monster. Tariq additionally says that he will reveal the truth at court.

