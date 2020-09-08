James St. Patrick aka Ghost may not be here with us anymore but he is still a strong memory in Starz’s spinoff of ‘Power’. ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ re-lives each bit of the original series. However, here the difference is in terms of the characters. Following Ghost’s murder, we have Tasha and Tariq who are now navigating their new lives. While Tariq is in college, Tasha is serving her time in prison. In the premiere episode called ‘The Stranger’, we witness how the mother-son duo is dealing with these fresh changes. With the first part having paved the way for an engrossing storyline, let us now get into the details of the next episode.

Power Book II Ghost Episode 2 Release Date:

‘Power Book II Ghost’ episode 2 is slated to release on September 13, 2020, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT on Starz.

Power Book II Ghost Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Exceeding Expectations’. The episode will mostly focus on Tariq, who is still haunted by the legacy of his father. Tariq tries to discover the real identity of James St. Patrick and who he was to the people in his life. We might also see Tariq’s progress in school as he attempts to get his inheritance. Or, we can witness how he is exceeding Monet in the drug trade. Starz has released the official promo for the episode as well and you can check it out below:

Where to Stream Power Book II Ghost Episode 2 Online?

‘Power Book II Ghost’ will air new episodes every Sunday at 9 pm ET on Starz. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can watch the show on your tv screens. Otherwise, you can catch the episodes online on the official website of Starz. Another way is to catch the series on the Starz app (available for download on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon). For cord-cutters, cable-free, live-streaming platforms include Directv and Sling TV. New episodes, following their tv premiere, are available on Hulu. You can additionally rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Power Book II Ghost Episode 1 Recap

Tasha is behind bars and is getting ready for her arraignment. Her lawyer Tameika Robinson advises her that self-defense is her only defense. When Tameika says that Ghost was a ‘smiling sociopath’, the judge does not buy her claims. Tasha is remanded to custody without bail. She eventually ends up relieving Tameika from her duties when the latter suggests that Tariq was involved in Ghost’s death. Tariq then approaches another lawyer named Davis Maclean to represent his mother. However, Davis charges the teen a hefty amount.

At Stansfield University, Tariq is paired with a star basketball player Ezekiel as his roomie. Lauren and Brayden, and his adviser, Caridad, are also introduced in the first episode. Tariq wants to enter the program called canonical studies so that he can graduate early and claim the cash in the funds. Tariq eventually qualifies for the course. Meanwhile, Cooper Saxe and his family also make an appearance.

Tariq works with Epiphany to raise some of the cash demanded by Davis Maclean. Later, he uploads an Insta video saying that David has taken up his mother’s case — which is not true. Word travels fast and David is forced to become Tasha’s lawyer. David even likes being involved in a case that would elevate his position. However, it does not mean he has forgotten the amount Tariq owes him.

