Several incidents unfold in Sunday’s episode of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’. Tasha accidentally tells the authorities that her husband was a drug kingpin the Feds could get hold of. Tariq gets entangled, once again, in his family’s criminal saga. More on the details later. With the 2nd part having paved the way for an engrossing storyline, let us now get into the details of the next episode.

Power Book II Ghost Episode 3 Release Date:

‘Power Book II Ghost’ episode 3 is slated to release on September 20, 2020, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT on Starz.

Power Book II Ghost Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Play the Game’. The episode’s official synopsis, as outlined by Starz, goes as follows: “Tariq struggles with the weight of providing for his mother’s mounting legal defense while juggling the rigors of Ivy League life.” Starz has released the official promo for the episode as well and you can check it out below:

Where to Stream Power Book II Ghost Episode 3 Online?

‘Power Book II Ghost’ will air new episodes every Sunday at 9 pm ET on Starz. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can watch the show on your tv screens. Otherwise, you can catch the episodes online on the official website of Starz. Another way is to catch the series on the Starz app (available for download on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon). For cord-cutters, cable-free, live-streaming platforms include Directv and Sling TV. New episodes, following their tv premiere, are available on Hulu. You can additionally rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Power Book II Ghost Episode 2 Recap

Tasha meets with her new lawyer, Davis Maclean, and his investigator, Paula. After the discussion, Davis realizes that he does not have a clear idea of who his new client really is. Most of Tasha’s statements are lies and she says that she had to get Ghost killed for domestic violence. When Paula enquires about Tasha’s involvement in Ghost’s drug business, she says: “I may have set up a few accounts.” Paula recommends that Davis should not take this case.

At Stansfield, Tariq’s attends his first class of canonical studies. His day does not go well when he fails to finish reading the assigned book, Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations. He also needs to give a eulogy at Ghost’s funeral the next day. Tariq decides to unravel exactly what kind of man his father was so that it can help build Tasha’s defense. But Simon Stern advises him against it if he wants his financial inheritance.

Tasha heads to trial as the judge does not accept Davis’ defense. During the funeral the following day, it is revealed that Tasha will deliver the eulogy. She arrives in a Federal Bureau of Prisons van and everyone admits that she cannot give a speech looking like a felon. Tariq takes up responsibility. He says that his dad was “a complicated man” and explains that he is completely different from Ghost. Before leaving, Tasha tells Tariq to secure a pill for her. Tariq later asks Diana’s help with the job.

