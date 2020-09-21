It is a known fact that first-time college-goers are prone to making a mess. And the same happens to Tariq St. Patrick in the third episode of ‘Power Book II Ghost’. He does not end up swiping his dad’s credit card and emptying the bank balance. But instead, Tariq gets involved with a drug gang. This means that he is all set to add to the already existing problems in his troubled family. More on the details later. With the 3rd part having paved the way for an engrossing storyline, let us now get into the details of the next episode.

Power Book II Ghost Episode 4 Release Date:

‘Power Book II Ghost’ episode 4 is slated to release on September 27, 2020, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT on Starz.

Power Book II Ghost Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘The Prince’. The episode’s official synopsis, as outlined by Starz, goes as follows: “After Monet’s agreed to do business with him, Tariq initiates his play to control the drug market on campus, while insulating his and Monet’s involvement.” Starz has released the official promo for the episode as well and you can check it out below:

Where to Stream Power Book II Ghost Episode 4 Online?

‘Power Book II Ghost’ will air new episodes every Sunday at 9 pm ET on Starz. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can watch the show on your tv screens. Otherwise, you can catch the episodes online on the official website of Starz. Another way is to catch the series on the Starz app (available for download on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon). For cord-cutters, cable-free, live-streaming platforms include Directv and Sling TV. New episodes, following their tv premiere, are available on Hulu. You can additionally rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Power Book II Ghost Episode 3 Recap

While discussing Plato’s The Apology with Prof. Simmons, Tariq goes all resentful while voicing his opinions that don’t match with his teacher. A classmate Lauren then advises him to write whatever Simmons says in class. Tariq follows her words and ends up with a failing grade NC. Apparently, the paper was graded by Prof. Reynolds who does not like students parroting his instructions and writing what they don’t believe. He tells Tariq: “The grade stands This is your consequence for not using your voice.”

One of the teams handling the Tejada product goes a little bit more public on social media. Monet decides to send Cane and ask them to stop that. Lorenzo, however, asks her to assign the task to Dru. Monet sends Dru but asks Cane to follow him. When things get heated, Cane jumps in to save the day. But in the commotion that ensues, some cops, who are nearby, chase the Tejada brothers. But Cane is saved since one of the officers is Ramirez, Monet’s bed-buddy.

Meanwhile, Tariq calls up Monet and suggests a partnership — she will be his anonymous supplier. Monet however clarifies that she does not want Zeke to be involved in the business. Tariq moves in with Brayden.

Read More: Shows Like Power