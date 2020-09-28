It appears Tariq is heading deeper into riskier territory. When Monet agrees to do business with him, Tariq decides to start taking control of the drugs market in school. All the while, he does need to ensure that nobody is aware of Monet’s involvement in the deal. More on the details later. With the 4th part having paved the way for an engrossing storyline, let us now get into the details of the next episode.

Power Book II Ghost Episode 5 Release Date:

‘Power Book II Ghost’ episode 5 is slated to release on October 4, 2020, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT on Starz.

Power Book II Ghost Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘The Gift of the Magi’. Starz has released the official promo for the episode as well and you can check it out below:

Where to Stream Power Book II Ghost Episode 5 Online?

‘Power Book II Ghost’ will air new episodes every Sunday at 9 pm ET on Starz. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can watch the show on your tv screens. Otherwise, you can catch the episodes online on the official website of Starz. Another way is to catch the series on the Starz app (available for download on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon). For cord-cutters, cable-free, live-streaming platforms include Directv and Sling TV. New episodes, following their tv premiere, are available on Hulu. You can additionally rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Power Book II Ghost Episode 4 Recap

Once Monet makes the rules of the drug deal pretty clear, Tariq meets up with Simon Stern. He is greeted by Bash instead who is delighted after hearing Tariq’s idea of on-demand drugs and tutoring delivery. However, Bash gets skeptical when Tariq clarifies that there won’t be any online transfers involved — all the transactions will be in cash. But when Tariq says that Bash will get 5 percent of all profits, the latter agrees. Everything happens behind Simon’s back.

Tariq and Brayden hire students who can tutor their customers as well as supply drugs. Pretty soon, the app is a huge success. In canonical studies, the class is taking a lesson on Machiavelli’s The Prince, which draws an apt parallel for how Tariq gets ahead of the competition on-campus. It is also revealed that a student who qualifies for a fellowship program in Washington, D.C., gets to graduate a year early. Tariq is interested. And he has a competitor – Lauren.

Bash demands to change the business model to half in cash/half wire transfer and asks for a greater share from the profits. Monet sents Dru to find out how Tariq is carrying out his business inside the school premises. But Tariq instantly discovers Dru’s motives. But then, Dru gets involved with another guy and fails to receive Tariq’s calls. This is when Diana reaches Tariq’s place to deliver the package. Meanwhile, we learn that David is sleeping with Paula while being married to Marilyn. In one of these missions, David gets a text saying he has received a wire transfer from a shady account for Tasha’s defense.

