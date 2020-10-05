‘Power Book II Ghost’ aired its fifth episode this week and the story narrates a dangerous alliance that is destined to land Tariq in a lot of trouble. Following a crazy storyline, the episode ends on quite the cliffhanger. And this has fans wondering about what can be expected from the next episode. But here is the thing. The show has gone on a break and episode 5 serves as the mid-season finale. So you might have to wait a while to know how the plot unfolds from here. Want some more insights? We have you covered!

Power Book II Ghost Episode 6 Release Date:

‘Power Book II Ghost’ episode 6 is slated to release sometime in December 2020. We expect the show to return to its regular Sunday slot of 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT on Starz.

Power Book II Ghost Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Good vs. Evil’. Starz has released the official promo for the episode as well and you can check it out below:

Where to Stream Power Book II Ghost Episode 6 Online?

‘Power Book II Ghost’, once it resumes with the second half of the season, will air new episodes every Sunday at 9 pm ET on Starz. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can watch the show on your tv screens. Otherwise, you can catch the episodes online on the official website of Starz. Another way is to catch the series on the Starz app (available for download on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon). For cord-cutters, cable-free, live-streaming platforms include Directv and Sling TV. New episodes, following their tv premiere, are available on Hulu. You can additionally rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Power Book II Ghost Episode 5 Recap

While Tariq and Cane go about their business, Saxe asks Tameika to testify on Tasha’s behalf. Saxe then meets up with Tariq and reveals about Tameika’s subpoena. Tariq calls Tasha and clarifies the news. On the other hand, Riley tells Saxe that she is spying on Tariq’s phone conversations. Tasha asks David to convince Tameika to retract the subpoena but he disagrees. At school, Reynolds scolds Tariq since he is late for his classes. Dru warns Tariq and asks him to look out for himself. Riley informs Saxe how Tariq sometimes randomly disappears during the day.

Tasha calls Tariq and updates him about Davis and Tameika. Tariq visits Tameika and claims that Tommy was the shooter, involved in his dad’s murder. Well, it is also Tariq’s birthday and he happens to drink a roofied glass. An intoxicated Tariq passes out while talking to Lauren. This is when Riley sneaks in and puts the locator on his phone. However, when he visits the cemetery to make an emotional confession, his entire conversation is recorded by Saxe via the bugged phone. MacLean and Saxe meet up and decide to make an alliance. They reach a common agreement where they plot to clear Tasha’s name by implicating Tariq in James St. Patrick’s murder.

