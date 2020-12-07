‘Power Book II: Ghost’ dropped its mid-season premiere episode this Sunday on December 6, 2020. Titled ‘Good Vs. Evil’, episode 6 follows Tariq who faces a major dilemma. He is worried that if he gives Brayden full access to their arrangement with the Tejadas, he might land into trouble with Cane. More on the details later. With the 6th part having paved the way for an engrossing storyline, let us now get into the details of the next episode.

Power Book II Ghost Episode 7 Release Date:

‘Power Book II Ghost’ episode 7 is slated to release on December 13, 2020, at 8 pm ET/PT and 7 pm CT on Starz.

Power Book II Ghost Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Sex Week’. The story features several intense and important moments — such as a trial in progress. The judge begins the session by announcing: “In the case of the United States versus Tasha St. Patrick. Are both sides ready?” In another scene, Tasha forbids Tariq from attending the trial. She calls him up and explains: “I don’t want you to come to the trial. What you need to be doing is making sure Davis gets paid.” On the other hand, Diana wonders aloud about Cane’s whereabouts before Monet. You can watch the promo for episode 7 below:

Where to Stream Power Book II Ghost Episode 7 Online?

‘Power Book II Ghost’ will air the next episode on Sunday at 8 pm ET on Starz. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can watch the show on your tv screens. Otherwise, you can catch the episodes online on the official website of Starz. Another way is to catch the series on the Starz app (available for download on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon). For cord-cutters, cable-free, live-streaming platforms include Directv and Sling TV. New episodes, following their tv premiere, are available on Hulu. You can additionally rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Power Book II Ghost Episode 6 Recap

Saxe and MacLean discuss their strategies while concluding that they are working for their mutual benefit. However, if their plan is successful, Tariq would then get arrested for Ghost’s murder. Twist? MacLean holds a secret meeting with 2-Bit and tells him, “I want to get Saxe. You want to go home. We can both get what we want.” At the stand, 2-Bit to testify says that he does not know who Tommy Egan is. He adds that Tasha did not lead any large drug ring. He also mentions having briefly met Tariq once.

Saxe talks to Riley and warns her not to maintain contact with either Brayden or Tariq. Dru goes against Monet’s orders and meets up with Everett at Stansfield. Everett expresses his desire to become a pro but does not think he can achieve his dream by being gay. Later, Dru realizes how Tariq is selling the stuff on the campus. Cane believes Diana and Tariq are sleeping together. When he reaches Tariq’s room to confront him, he finds Brayden and Trace instead. Cane pulls a gun and orders both the guys to follow him. On the way out, Brayden pushes the alarm-embedded chessboard and activates the emergency signal, thereby, saving the day.

