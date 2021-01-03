Created by Courtney A. Kemp, ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ is a spin-off of the award-winning series ‘Power.’ The show picks up from the events a few days after the finale of the original series. Tariq finds himself forging a way to shake off his father’s shadow as he tries to keep his family safe. When he crosses paths with the Tejada family, he puts much more at risk than he had ever imagined. The show follows Tariq as he tries to balance out his life as a student and his associations with the underworld. The series is praised for its storytelling and has a loyal fan base since it is part of the ‘Power’ franchise, which continues to grow in popularity. This series premiered in September 2020 on Starz, and naturally, the fans want to know when they can watch season 2. Here is everything we’ve got on the upcoming season!

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Release Date

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season 1 premiered on September 6, 2020, on Starz, with the season capping on January 3, 2021. Season 1 comprises ten episodes with a running time of 60-70 minutes each.

Being a part of the ‘Power’ Universe, the series was off to a great start. The show was renewed for its second season in September 2020, just two weeks after the release of season 1 and way ahead of the first season’s finale. However, an exact date has not been revealed yet. Since season 1 released in September 2020, we can expect ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season 2 to release in the fall of 2021.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The series puts the spotlight on Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) while he gets dangerously involved with the Tejada family. Monet Stewart Tejada (Mary J. Blige) is the matriarch of the family, which also comprises of the siblings Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray), Cane (Woody McClain), and Diana (LaToya Tonodeo). Tasha St. Patrick (Naturi Naughton) is Tariq’s mother, who is in jail. Other central characters in the show are Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson), Lauren Baldwin (Paige Hurd), Davis MacLean (Clifford “Method Man” Smith), Danilo Ramirez (Shalim Ortiz), Ezekiel “Zeke” Cross (Daniel Bellomy), Gianni Paolo (Brayden), and Jabari Reynolds (Justin Marcel McManus).

In season 2, we will see most of the actors returning to reprise their roles, except for maybe a few. Since Danilo Ramirez’s character is killed on the show, we will not see Shalim Ortiz returning for season 2. We may also be introduced to new characters, which means seeing some new faces.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Plot: What can it be about?

Season 1 closes the trap on Tariq, who is determined to save his mother. But the deal he cuts with Monet starts weighing very heavily on him since the Tejada family is cutthroat and unforgiving. We know that towards the end of season 1, Tariq admits to his lawyer, Tameika, that he had killed his father, Ghost. He is even willing to admit it in court, but he has caught on to Davis and Saxe’s game. Tasha gets out of jail, but their troubles are far from over. Cane throws a wrench in his own family’s plans and must find a way to fix things.

In season 2, we will see Tariq’s association with the Tejada family get even messier, with much more at stake. Although several people know that Tariq killed Ghost, will he find himself becoming more like the man he killed? What is in store for Cane and the Tejada family will get clearer in the next season.

