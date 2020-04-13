‘Power Rangers Beast Morphers’ continues the popular ‘Power Rangers’ franchise from Saban. Color-coded heroes take on an assortment of bad guys to save the world and the day. The best thing about the Power Rangers is that their outfits become symbols of their character traits.

Therefore, the heroes must live up to the expectations of the outfit. A tale of friendship and duty, ‘Power Rangers Beast Morphers’ is having an excellent second season. The most recent episode sees Megan returning. The last time we saw her, she was a vile and unredeemable character.

However, now she’s back and promises to have changed. Nate and Zoe are less than willing to let her back in since they faced the brunt of her ill-will the last time. Megan seems to be meek and asking for forgiveness now. Although the reason for this sudden change is not explored, her work is instrumental.

Megan assists Commander Burke in obtaining a fleet of Beast King Zords to protect the Grid Battleforce network. The intention is to cut the Rangers some slack since they are focused on protecting the city. The Zords broaden the world of the series. Naturally, you might be curious about what the upcoming episode has in store. We have the spoilers and information about when and where to watch the next episode.

Power Rangers Beast Morphers Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Power Rangers Beast Morphers’ Season 2 Episode 8 is slated to air on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 8 AM ET.

Where to Stream Power Rangers Beast Morphers Season 2 Online?

‘Power Rangers’ Season 2 is on Nickelodeon. Thus, the best way to watch it is with a cable subscription. However, many people are doing away with cable connections now. In that case, you can head to the Nickelodeon site and catch the show.

Cord cutters are on the rise, and several options have been made available to them. Naturally, they make up a large section of the existing viewer base, which makes it imperative for various online platforms to allow them access to the show. You can stream ‘Power Rangers Beast Morphers’ on Sling Tv and Philo Tv.

If you are a Netflix subscriber, you can check out Season 1 of the show. Undoubtedly, Season 2 will head to the platform once the episodes finish airing on Nickelodeon.

Power Rangers Beast Morphers Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers:

The upcoming episode of ‘Power Rangers Beast Morphers’ is titled “Boxed In”. We will get to see the age-old conflict between duty and pleasure kicking in during the upcoming episode. When the Pan Global Games arrive in Coral Harbor, the Rangers want to attend.

However, their duties stand in the way, and they must protect and serve, even if it means sacrificing their desires. Naturally, the conflict that will arise will tell us more about our team of heroes. Undoubtedly, towards the end, they will realize the importance of their obligations.

The new installment promises to be interesting, and we hope the Rangers manage to find the balance between work and play.

