Regardless of whether you’re a newbie to anime or a connoisseur, you probably know all about Isekai anime by now. Now I don’t have against Isekai anime. The genre comprises some of the best anime of our time, and I need not explain why. But at the same time, the genre is now over-crowded with so many similar anime that one can help but get bored of it. Since ‘100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru’ is another addition to Isekai, we’re hoping that it’ll be better than the deluge of content that rests in the genre. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its first episode.

100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Maho Film Studio, ‘100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru’ is a manga adaptation. The first episode of ‘100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru’ is scheduled to release on October 2, 2020.

"I'm Standing on a Million Lives" TV anime ED:https://t.co/gzDhK8z3iU Broadcasting begins October 2nd. (Studio: Maho Film) HP: https://t.co/CjnUlKesPr pic.twitter.com/jpy3ObdAHk — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) September 29, 2020

Where to Watch 100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru English Dub Online?

Hong Kong content distributor MediaLink Entertainment Limited’s Ani-One YouTube channel announced that it will be streaming a simulcast of ‘100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru.’ Apart from that, the series will also broadcast on Tokyo MX and several other local channels.

100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru Spoilers

‘100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru’ centers on a schoolboy named Yotsuya Yuusuke, who along with his classmates, Shindou Iu and Hakozaki Kusue, gets transported to a mysterious, fantastical land. The new world he finds himself in is utterly bereft of humans and is ruled by mythological beings. As he and his friends delve deeper into this strange land, they run into a girl who claims to be the Game Master. Sporting witch-like clothes and abilities, she offers them a time-bound quest. This marks the inception of their adventure in their new world.

To further assist them, the Game Master even grants Shindou the role of a magician and Hakozaki with Warrior-esque abilities. Unfortunately for Yotsuya, he gets something completely mundane—the part of a farmer(?) And that right there is how their adventure gets a very zany start. Having no idea how to leave this new world, the three friends set out to complete the quests assigned to them. As the stakes of quests get higher, their safety dwindles, and their sense of purpose increases. Do they have what it takes to complete all the quests?

100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru Trailer

You can check out the official trailer of ‘100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru’ below:

