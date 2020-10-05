With another season comes another Isekai. And with another Isekai, comes a whole new wave of redundant anime tropes. But despite being extremely trope-y, ‘100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru’ manages to outshine others through its good characterization and vast world-building. It’s a bit too soon to say anything about the anime but we do hope that it’ll be better than most Isekai that are aimlessly floating out there. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Maho Film Studio, ‘100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru’ is a manga adaptation. The second episode of ‘100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru’ is scheduled to release on October 9, 2020.

Where to Watch 100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru English Dub Online?

Hong Kong content distributor MediaLink Entertainment Limited’s Ani-One YouTube channel announced that it will be streaming a simulcast of ‘100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru.’ Apart from that, the series will also broadcast on Tokyo MX and several other local channels.

100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru Spoilers

‘100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru’ begins with a typical Isekai format where the protagonists of the show get summoned to a mysterious new world. The series revolves around Yotsuya Yuusuke, a young boy who suddenly finds himself in a fantastical world along with his two friends, Shindou Iu and Hakozaki Kusue. In this new world, humans don’t exist at all but it is replete with zany mythological beings. As Yotsuya and his friends set out to further explore the new world they are in, they run into a girl whose name is unknown but refers to herself as the Game Master. In her witch-like attire, the girl introduces them to the world and all of its elements. She also offers them a quest that they are supposed to complete in a limited time span. With this, the adventures of three friends begin.

The Game Master does not leave them and tries to help them complete their quests. She does so by first granting Shindou the abilities of a magician. Hakozaki, too, gets some impressive Warrior-like abilities. Just when Yotsuya hopes that he’ll get something great, she gives him something completely random—the role of a farmer. Clearly, things don’t kick off on a very pleasant note for Yotsuya. As their adventure in the strange land continues, they find themselves facing bigger challenges, harder quests, and perilous stakes.

Read More on Anime Preview: Iwa Kakeru!: Sport Climbing Girls Episode 1