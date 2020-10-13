The Isekai genre is now replete with anime that are no different from another. All of them have similar world-building elements, they involve the same character archetypes, and follow the same narrative structure. ‘100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru’ seems no different. Though we do appreciate that its main character is not some overpowered Demon Lord. Hopefully, further down this season, ‘100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru’ will drift away from the crowd. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Maho Film Studio, ‘100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru’ is a manga adaptation. The third episode of ‘100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru’ is scheduled to release on October 16, 2020.

Where to Watch 100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru English Dub Online?

Hong Kong content distributor MediaLink Entertainment Limited’s Ani-One YouTube channel announced that it will be streaming a simulcast of ‘100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru.’ Apart from that, the series will also broadcast on Tokyo MX and several other local channels.

100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru Spoilers

‘100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru’ starts off as a typical Isekai anime where the main protagonists get magically summoned to a fantastical world. Yotsuya Yuusuke, the main character, along with two of his friends, Shindou Iu and Hakozaki Kusue, suddenly finds himself in a place where humans don’t exist at all. What exists is different species of mythological beings. With no preconceptions of any kind, the three of them delve deeper into their world. And the deeper they go, the more they learn about the wonders of their world. Somewhere along the way, they run into a girl who calls herself the “Game Master.” Dressed up in a witch-like attire, the girl first tells them about the world and then gives them a time-bound quest. This marks the inception of their adventure.

As the boys set out to win their quests, the Game Master sticks around and assists them in every way she can. She even grants them abilities that would later come in handy. Luckily for Shindou and Hakozaki, they get the abilities of a magician and a warrior respectively. But to Yotsuya’s dismay, he gets to be a farmer. With this, the adventure beings and with each quest, the stakes get higher. Do the boys have what it takes to reach the end of this journey.

