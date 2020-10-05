Shoujo Ai is an anime genre that still remains unexplored. But every once in a while, anime creators take the risk of exploring it all over again and the result of this is often quite fruitful. Even when it comes to ‘Adachi to Shimamura,’ the ones who are familiar with its source have high expectations from the anime. Unlike most other Japanese romance novels, ‘Adachi to Shimamura’ doesn’t rush its premise and takes its time to make subtle developments in the romantic relationship of its two main characters. Along with that, its storyline also has a warm overlay of other didactic themes that make it a remarkable series. So if you’re looking for a new take on the romance genre, you don’t want to miss out on this one. On that note, read on further to know all about the first episode of ‘Adachi to Shimamura.’

Adachi to Shimamura Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Tezuka Productions, ‘Adachi to Shimamura’ is a light novel adaptation. The first episode of ‘Adachi and Shimamura’ is scheduled to release on October 9, 2020.

Where to Watch Adachi to Shimamura English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘Adachi to Shimamura’ will be available on Funimation on October 9, 2020.

Adachi to Shimamura Spoilers

‘Adachi to Shimamura’ unfolds from a first-person perspective where a character named Adachi recalls how she met Shimamura on the second floor of the gym every single day. She remembers how it was always class time when they usually met and they would often talk about television, movies, cooking, and even play ping pong at times. The second floor of the gym is where they first became good friends. But as time goes by, Adachi starts to obsessively think about Shimamura and even gets possessive about her. She dreams of kissing her. Although she denies having any feelings for her, she agrees that she wants to be her only friend.

Adachi to Shimamura Trailer

You can check out the trailer for ‘Adachi to Shimamura’ Season 1 below:

