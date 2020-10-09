When it comes to the original novel, ‘Adachi to Shimamura’ is considered to be a Yuri masterpiece by many. Along with that, many would even rank it amogst the best romance series of all time. Well, regardless of whether you’re well versed with its original content or not, it should be on top of your watch list this season as it has the potential to be the season’s best offerings. For those who have already started watching it, here are all the details of its next episode.

Adachi to Shimamura Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Tezuka Productions, ‘Adachi to Shimamura’ is a light novel adaptation. The second episode of ‘Adachi and Shimamura’ is scheduled to release on October 16, 2020.

‘Adachi to Shimamura’ is helmed by Satoshi Kuwabara and its script is written by Keiichirō Ōchi. Natsumi Tabuchi, Hanae Nakamura, and Miki Sakurai are behind its music composition and its main cast includes Miku Itō as Shimamura, Akari Kitō as Adachi, Reina Ueda as Nagafuji, and Manami Numakura as Hino Akira.

Where to Watch Adachi to Shimamura English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘Adachi to Shimamura’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Adachi to Shimamura Spoilers

Adachi and Shimamura, the two titular protagonists of the series, are very close friends. They spend every living moments of their day together and cannot be separated. The series first opens from the perspective of Adachi, wh starts to feel something very different for Shimamura. She recounts all the times when she and Shimamura met at the second-floor gym, devoid of any worries of attending lectures of doing anything else. She very remembers how they would talk about everything in the world—from movies to cooking—and still never get tired. But as Adachi dives deep into her own thoughts, she realizes that Shimamura is more than a friend to her. As much as she admires her as a friend, she dreams of kissing her as well. And the more she denies having any romantic feelings for her, the more she finds herself caught in the same loop of obsession.

For the most part, ‘Adachi to Shimamura’ is Shoujo Ai anime. It initially shows the inseparable bond shared by two friends, Adachi and Shimamura. But as the series progresses further, it highlights how more than being best friends, the two young girls share something very special. And although they very well understand the depth of their relationship, it takes them a while to be more something more and finds something more profound in their ongoing relationship.

