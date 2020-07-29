Basketball anime resonate with almost anyone who has ever dribbled a ball and experienced the raw energy that the quick-paced sport packs. But in the world of sports anime, it’s the off-court drama of athletic teens that inspires and uplifts many viewers. ‘Ahiru no Sora’ creates the perfect balance of the two and that’s the reason why even the ones who have no interest in sports love watching it. With that said, read on further to know all the details about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Ahiru no Sora Episode 42 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Ahiru no Sora’ premiered on October 2, 2019, and has a total of 50 episodes in its first season. ‘Ahiru no Sora’ Episode 42 is scheduled to release on August 5, 2020.

Where to Watch Ahiru no Sora Episode 42 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ahiru no Sora’ on Crunchyroll and HiDive with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ahiru no Sora Spoilers

The main character of ‘Ahiru no Sora’ is a young boy named Sora, who loves playing basketball. Despite being short for his age, Sora wins several accolades during his middle school basketball career. When middle school ends, he expects to maintain his streak in high school as well. However, to his dismay, on the first day of school itself, he learns that his school does not have a basketball team. More so, no one even bothers taking the sport too seriously. He later gets to know that the basketball court is taken over by a bunch of juveniles who don’t let anyone else enter the court. For a moment, he does think about quitting the sport altogether. But then his passion for it drives him to find a solution to the problem. He later also runs into a boy named Chiaki who promises to help him form a basketball team for the school.

Sora decides to head over to the court and deal with the delinquents himself. While some of them make fun of his worn-out shoes, others try to mock him for his height. Using this to his advantage, Sora challenges them for a game of basketball. He makes a deal that if he wins against them, they’ll not only have to give up on the court but even play with him for the school’s team. Too amused by his petite demeanor, the boys accept his challenge. But as soon as the match begins, Sora completely dominates them on the court and lands an easy win. Ultimately, the boys are forced to join his team and play for him. While this proves to be a major roadblock in Sora’s path to glory, many others follow as he tries to make his way to the top with his team.

