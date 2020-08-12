Arguably, one can say that almost all sports anime are the same—they revolve around uplifting tales of underdogs. However, many of these anime struggle to strike the right balance between sports-centric action and coming-of-age drama. This is where anime like ‘Ahiru no Sora’ truly shine and manage to set themselves apart. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Ahiru no Sora Episode 44 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Ahiru no Sora’ premiered on October 2, 2019, and has a total of 50 episodes in its first season. ‘Ahiru no Sora’ Episode 44 is scheduled to release on August 19, 2020.

Where to Watch Ahiru no Sora Episode 44 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ahiru no Sora’ on Crunchyroll and HiDive with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ahiru no Sora Spoilers

The ones who don’t know him perceive Sora as an ordinary teenager who isn’t too tall for his age. But the ones around him very well know that he’s a phenomenal basketball player. Throughout middle school, Sora manages to win several accolades in the world of basketball and then intends to do something similar in high school as well. On the first day of high school, he decides to give the school’s basketball court a little visit just to get a fair idea about the school’s ball scenes. To his dismay, it turns out that no one cares about the sport in high school, let along have a formal team. But despite being extremely disappointed, Sora decides to give it a shot anyway and tries his best to introduce his school to basketball. While he’s at it, his biggest challenge turns out to be a group of delinquents who think they own the school’s court and don’t let anyone play there. So he takes it upon himself to get those boys out of there and along the way, he even befriends a boy named Chiaki who helps him do that.

One day, Sora heads over to the basketball court and challenges the delinquents. He confronts them by saying that he wants to play a game of ball with them. And if they manage to win, he won’t say one more word and walk out of the court. But if he wins, they’ll have to comply with all of his demands and play under him to represent the school’s basketball team. Amused by Sora’s petite demeanor, the boys accept his challenge. But only when they start playing against him, they realize that he’s far better than they had expected him to be. And thus, with this, Sora and his underdog team’s journey begins and they try their best to climb their way to the top.

