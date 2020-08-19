Sports anime not only give us our daily fix of some scintillating sports action but they also offer some poignant drama. ‘Ahiru no Sora’ creates the perfect of the two by merging its coming-of-age high school drama with some on-court basketball action. If you have been following its first season all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Ahiru no Sora Episode 45 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Ahiru no Sora’ premiered on October 2, 2019, and has a total of 50 episodes in its first season. ‘Ahiru no Sora’ Episode 45 is scheduled to release on August 26, 2020.

Where to Watch Ahiru no Sora Episode 45 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ahiru no Sora’ on Crunchyroll and HiDive with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ahiru no Sora Spoilers

After painting a pretty good winning record in middle school, Sora is determined to maintain the same in high school as well. With big dreams, he joins a new high school but soon realizes that the high basketball team of his school only consists of a bunch of rebellious delinquents who don’t take the sport too seriously. All they do is dominate the court’s perimeter and don’t let anyone enter it. Sora realizes that in order to start a proper basketball team at his school, he’ll have to first learn to deal with them. Without being discouraged by these early challenges, he first sets out to become friends with the boys who could be his potential teammates. His short height always gets in his way, but he still manages to get close to some of them through his basketball skills.

It all begins when Sora gets jumped by some boys but Chiaki comes to his rescue. This marks the beginning of a new friendship for him but there’s a lot more that he intends to achieve. With what follows, the other members of the school’s basketball arrive, among whom, Momuharu leads the bunch. Momuharu takes one look at Sora’s shoes and tries to ridicule him. But Sora stands his ground by claiming that the shoes were given to him by his mother and that’s the reason why he holds them close to his heart. Moments after this Momuharu locks Sora in the boys’ locker room.

With so much going on, Chiaki tells Sora to give up. But then Sora looks back at all the trials and tribulations of his life and refuses to step away from the only thing he loves. He challenges the boys for a game of basketball and tells them that they’ll all play as a team if he wins. Still amused by his small stature, they agree to the challenge but are instantly blown away by his abilities.

