‘Ahiru no Sora’ is among the few sports anime that manages to create the perfect balance between drama and sports-centric action. That’s probably the reason why it is now being compared with ‘Slam Dunk,’ one of the most epic sports anime of all time. So if you haven’t started watching it yet, you can still catch up with it before it releases its final episode for the season. For those who have been following it all this while, here are all the details of its next episode.

Ahiru no Sora Episode 46 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Ahiru no Sora’ premiered on October 2, 2019, and has a total of 50 episodes in its first season. ‘Ahiru no Sora’ Episode 46 is scheduled to release on September 2, 2020.

Where to Watch Ahiru no Sora Episode 46 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ahiru no Sora’ on Crunchyroll and HiDive with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ahiru no Sora Spoilers

‘Ahiru no Sora’ revolves around the life of a young high school boy named Sora, who landed several accolades under his belt when he was in middle school. Hoping to keep up his winning spree, Sora joins a new high school and sets out to join its basketball team. Now although Sora is a very gifted player, he is a little shorter than most of his peers. Due to this, he has to exhibit a lot more skills to even qualify to be good enough to play for his school. Even so, Sora believes in working on his strengths and ignoring the weaknesses that are not under his control. However, in his school, he faces a whole new set of adversities when he learns that his school’s team only consists of a group of delinquents who rule the court and don’t let anyone else play there. He befriends another boy named Chiaki and then goes to the court to confront the bullies.

While they make fun of his appearance and even insult his basketball shoes, he tries to come up with a logical method to get rid of them. And so, he decides to challenge them with a game of basketball and claims that if they lose against him, they’ll have to comply with his demands and play as a proper team. Too amused by his appearance, the boys accept his challenge without knowing how good he is. The match ensues and Sora rains on them like a thunderstorm, eventually leaving them stunned with his skills. It all ends with Sora winning the match and setting the boys on the right path to becoming future winners.

