On the surface, ‘Ahiru no Sora’ is nothing more than a typical sports anime. But the more you watch it, the more you realize that it’s more of slice-of-life coming-of-age anime more than anything else. It has moments where its animation gets a little glitchy, but other than that, ‘Ahiru no Sora’ is easily amongst the most wholesome shows of this season. So if you haven’t started watching it yet, you can still hop on it. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Ahiru no Sora Episode 47 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Ahiru no Sora’ premiered on October 2, 2019, and has a total of 50 episodes in its first season. ‘Ahiru no Sora’ Episode 47 is scheduled to release on September 9, 2020.

Where to Watch Ahiru no Sora Episode 47 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ahiru no Sora’ on Crunchyroll and HiDive with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ahiru no Sora Spoilers

‘Ahiru no Sora’ centers on a young boy named Sora, who is shorter than most boys his age but still shows some very promising basketball skills. The pint-sized protagonist earns several accolades throughout middle school and intends to pull off something similar in high school as well. To his dismay, things don’t go as planned and he soon learns that no one takes basketball too seriously at his school, let alone play it. Although the disappointment that comes from this discovery really bothers him, he decides to work his way around it instead of giving up. Along the way, a boy named Chiaki joins him and agrees to help him out.

Sora learns that the school’s basketball is dominated by a group of bullies who don’t let anyone play there. So he sets out to confront the bullies. For obvious reasons, when he does this, the bullies make fun of his petite stature and even look down on him because he wears worn-out shoes. Sora explains that his mother had given him those shoes and that’s why he holds them so close to his heart. He then challenges the boys and claims that if he manages to win against them, they’ll have to play as a team with him. Amused by his appearance, the boys agree. But little do they realize that Sora will easily defeat them. Using his skills, Sora rains on them like a thunderstorm and slays the match with ease. His win helps him take the first stepping stone towards forming a team and with what follows, he helps the boys to go from being complete underdogs to champions.

Read More on Anime Preview: Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 23