It takes only 10 episodes to get acquainted with the main characters of ‘Ahiru no Sora’ even though it has a huge roster. And it takes a few more, to fall in love with not only its basketball action but its teenage drama as well. ‘Ahiru no Sora’ has had a surprisingly good run and it now easily ranks amongst the best sports anime. With only a few more episodes to go, you might not want to miss out on what lies ahead for Kuzu. So to make sure that you don’t miss out on the next episode, read on further to know everything about it.

Ahiru no Sora Episode 48 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Ahiru no Sora’ premiered on October 2, 2019, and has a total of 50 episodes in its first season. ‘Ahiru no Sora’ Episode 48 is scheduled to release on September 16, 2020.

Where to Watch Ahiru no Sora Episode 48 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ahiru no Sora’ on Crunchyroll and HiDive with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ahiru no Sora Spoilers

‘Ahiru no Sora’ revolves around the life of a titular character, Sora. In stature, Sora is a little smaller than most of his peers. However, on the basketball court, he even outshines the tallest of players. After landing several accolades under his belt during middle school, Sora seems determined to the same in high school as well. More so, he even dreams of becoming a professional basketball player someday. But as soon as he arrives at his new school, he faces his first challenge. On the first day itself, he learns that not only does his school ignore the sport, but even its existing team consists of some so-called delinquents who don’t let anyone else play basketball. Determined to solve this issue, he sets out to confront the boys who have taken over the court. He is also joined by a Chiaki, another boy from his school. Initially, Sora faces a lot of other problems during his quest to convince the delinquents to leave the court. But ultimately, he comes out with an idea to do so.

He confronts them and tries to make a deal: If they manage to win a game of basketball against him, he’ll back off and never get in their way. However, if they lose, they’ll have to comply with him and play with him as a team. Too amused by his petite demeanor, the boys agree. As the match ensues, Sora teaches them a lesson and makes them realize that there’s no way they can make him quit. He lands a win and the boys agree to play with him. With this, Kuzu begins its long underdog journey that will take much further than they had initially anticipated.

Read More: Best Basketball Anime