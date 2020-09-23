There was time when ‘Ahiru no Sora’ came off as another mediocre addition to the sports anime genre. But with time, it has grown on us. Although I hate to say this, but ‘Ahiru no Sora’ has turned out to be as good as ‘Slam Dunk,’ if not better. Unfortunately, it is now coming to an end. With the hope that it’ll return with another season in the future, let’s enjoy its final episode. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about its finale.

Ahiru no Sora Episode 50 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Ahiru no Sora’ premiered on October 2, 2019, and has a total of 50 episodes in its first season. ‘Ahiru no Sora’ Episode 50 is scheduled to release on September 30, 2020.

Where to Watch Ahiru no Sora Episode 50 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ahiru no Sora’ on Crunchyroll and HiDive with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ahiru no Sora Spoilers

Sora is a seemingly ordinary high school school kid. In appearance, he is shorter than most other kids his age and does not come off as an athlete of any kind. However, he is actually a very gifted basketball player. He never lets his height get in his way and lands several accolades under his belt throughout middle school. When he joins a new high school, he intends to something very similar. And so, on the first day of school itself, he decides to head over to the basketball court and jump start his training. But to his dismay, he soon learns that there’s a lot more he’ll have to deal with before he gets to play. Turns out that the basketball team of his school consists of bunch of bullies. They don’t take the sport too seriously and only use the court as their hangout spot. Although discouraged by this revelation, Sora refuses to give up and sets out to teach them a lesson.

Along the way, he faces several roadblocks, he is frowed upon, and even gets bullied, but he refuses to step back. Then comes a time when Chiaki, a schoolmate who was helping him earlier, asks him to give up. But Sora swallows the bitter pill and makes one last attempt to get his hands on the court. He confronts the bullies and challenges the boys for a game of basketball. Claiming that he’ll leave them alone if he loses, he easily convinces them. Meanwhile, the bullies agree to play as a team if he wins against them. Duped by his petite demeanor, the boys try to win match but Sora easily overpowers them. By winning his first game in Kuzu High, Sora sets himself and his team on the right path towards becoming champions.

