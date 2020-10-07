‘Donganronpa’ may not have been for everyone, but it sure did garner a huge fan base after its release. What fascinated many about the anime was its despair-filled visuals, dark themes, and zany characters. From the looks of it, Kazutaka Kodaka (creator of ‘Donganronpa’) intends to do something similar with ‘Akudama Drive’ as well. Nothing much about ‘Akudama Drive’ has been revealed yet but it looks like it will be thematically similar to Kazutaka Kodaka’s other creations. Also, we don’t expect it to be suitable for all ages. Other than that, since ‘Akudama Drive’ is a completely original series, it’s hard to make any preconceptions about it. Even so, it could potentially rank among the best of the season. With that said, if you’re looking forward to its first episode, read on further to all about the release date and streaming availability of its first episode.

Akudama Drive Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Studio Pierrot, ‘Akudama Drive’ is an original anime. The first episode of ‘Akudama Drive’ is scheduled to release on October 8, 2020.

The anime is scheduled to have a total of 12 episodes in its first season. Funimation released a small preview for the first season of ‘Akudama Drive’ earlier this month. You can check it out below:

She was just trying to catch the cat. 😫🐈 Check out an exclusive sneak peek at Akudama Drive ahead of its premiere on October 8! pic.twitter.com/993Bqp2zG0 — Funimation (@FUNimation) October 3, 2020

For ‘Akudama Drive,’ Studio Pierrot is collaborating with TooKyo Games. The original storyline of the anime has been created by Kazutaka Kodaka, who is very well known for his work in ‘Danganronpa.’ Tomohiro Taguchi is the director of the series while its characters have been designed by Danganronpa’s Rui Komatzusaki.

Where to Watch Akudama Drive English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘Akudama Drive’ will stream on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles starting October 8, 2020.

Akudama Drive Spoilers

‘Akudama Drive’ is set in a world where a war broke out between Kanto and Kansai. As a result of this war, the world got divided into two sides. When the war finally ended, Kansai lost and became a dependent state of Kanto. But due to Kanto’s rule, Kansai lost its hold on politics and policy which ultimately led to a resurgence in previously suppressed in crime. The criminals of this new era are referred to as “Akudama.”

The main characters of the series go by the names Courier, Brawler, Cutthroat, Hacker, Hoodlum, Ordinary Person, and Doctor. They are voiced by Yuuichirou Umehara, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Takahiro Sakurai, Shun Horie, Subaru Kimura, Tomoyo Kurosawa, and Megumi Ogata, respectively.

Akudama Drive Trailer

You can check out the trailer for the first season of ‘Akudama Drive’ below:

