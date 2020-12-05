Created by Pierrot Studios in collaboration with Too Kyo Games, ‘Akudama Drive’ is a sleek, pulp anime featuring morally dubious characters, an entertaining and suspenseful plotline, and plenty of blood and gore. Influenced by the works of Quintin Tarantino and Ridley Scott, director Tomohisa Taguchi and writer Norimitsu Kaihō have created a dystopian world that is both incredibly imaginative and indiscriminately violent. The show was originally slated to release in July 2020, along with the manga based on the show, but due to the advent of the COVID pandemic, its release was postponed. However, the manga series was published as planned. ‘Akudama Drive’ the anime ultimately premiered on October 8, 2020, and has quickly become an international sensation. Here is everything we know about it.

Akudama Drive Episode 10 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Akudama Drive’ season 1 episode 10, titled ‘Babel’, is set to be released on December 10, 2020. Season 1 is comprised of 12 episodes in total and is slated to end on December 24, 2020.

Where to Watch Akudama Drive English Dub Online?

‘Akudama Drive’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Akudama Drive Spoilers

The world has barely survived the war between Kanto and Kansai regions. The war ultimately ended with Kanto emerging as the winner. It subsequently turned Kansai into its vassal state. Years later, the law and order situation in Kansai began to deteriorate, giving way to a new variety of highly-skilled criminals known as the Akudama. The series follows the Ordinary Person, who gets arrested for not paying for her meal and later joins a group of Akudama under the guise of being a criminal named Swindler.

In episode 9, Courier and Swindler finally come up with a strategy that they can use to rescue Brother from the clutches of the executioners. However, on their way to the Executioners’ headquarters, they meet Cutthroat, who reveals that he only remained behind with Swindler and others because he wants to kill her. He explains that he kills people over whose heads he sees a red halo, and she has a brilliant and swirling halo over hers. Ultimately, however, he fails, and Swindler kills him. Courier and Sister fail to arrive before the Executioners take Brother away.

