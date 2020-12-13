Originally, ‘Akudama Drive’ was supposed to premiere in July 2020, but like everything else entertainment-related this year, these plans were delayed following the COVID outbreak. However, the publication of its shōnen manga version took place as scheduled on July 7, 2020. The pilot episode of the anime was finally released on October 8, 2020. Pierrot has produced the series in collaboration with Too Kyo Games. It has been written by Norimitsu Kaihō and directed by Tomohisa Taguchi. Aida Shigekazu and Maiko Iuchi have provided the music. Here is everything we know about the upcoming episode of ‘Akudama Drive’.

Akudama Drive Episode 11 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Akudama Drive’ season 1 episode 11, titled ‘War Games’, is set to be released on December 17, 2020. According to Kaihō and Taguchi, the works of Quintin Tarantino and Ridley Scott have inspired them to create the series.

Where to Watch Akudama Drive English Dub Online?

‘Akudama Drive’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Akudama Drive Spoilers

After a bloody war between the regions Kanto and Kansai, Kanto wins and turns Kansai into one of its vassal states. Years pass, and the law-and-order situation in Kansai rapidly worsens. Crimes become widespread. Among these criminals, the most elite are known as the Akudama. The point-of-view character of the series is a girl called Ordinary Person, who gets arrested for not paying for her food. She first meets Courier and then other members of the group and then helps them break out Cutthroat. Terrified by the prospect that they will kill her when they realize the truth about her, she introduces herself as Swindler. In time, she becomes an inseparable part of the group.

In episode 10, titled ‘Babel’, Courier, Swindler, Sister, Hoodlum, and Doctor track the Executioners down to the Kansai Station. The Executioner Boss convinces the Chief of Police to declare the rioters as Akudama. Right when Brother is to be sent to the Shinkansen, the real Akudama arrives. Doctor drives a needle into Junior’s heart and later boasts that she caused Brawler’s death. Although she kills Hoodlum, she dies horribly after a panicked crowd tramples her under their feet. The episode ends with Brother, Courier, Swindler, and Sister entering the Shinkansen

