Developed by Pierrot Studios in collaboration with Too Kyo Games, ‘Akudama Drive’ is set in a dystopian world that was nearly destroyed in a war between two regions, Kanto and Kansai. Eventually, Kanto won the war and turned the other region into one of its vassal states. Several years pass after that, and the law-and-order situation in Kansai begins to deteriorate. This gives way to the rise of a highly skilled and dangerous group of criminals known as the Akudama. The story begins when some Akudamas are hired to break a death-row inmate named Cutthroat from the prison. During the raid, they meet Ordinary Person, who introduces herself as Swindler and joins the criminals in their adventures. Series writer Kazutaka Kodaka and director Tomohisa Taguchi have cited the works of Ridley Scott and Quentin Tarantino as sources of inspiration behind the series. It premiered on October 8, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Akudama Drive Episode 12 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Akudama Drive’ episode 12, titled ‘Akudama Drive’, is set to be released on December 24, 2020.

Where to Watch Akudama Drive English Dub Online?

‘Akudama Drive’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Akudama Drive Spoilers

Episode 11 begins with Swindler and Courier being captives of their own past memories. Hacker shows up and pulls them out. He then reveals to them what Kanto truly is. After the war, the citizens of the region turned their consciousnesses into data and then put it into a quantum supercomputer. He also tells them that Brother and Sister were created to be the ideal vassal for the data, and as they speak, it is already being transferred in the children’s minds. Swindler tries to get to their suspended physical forms multiple times but a barrier keeps pushing her back. Hacker explains that the only way to free the children is from the inside of the supercomputer before transferring his consciousness there. Although he saves the children, he is killed in the process. The episode ends with the Shinkansen blown off the rails.

