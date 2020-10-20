Now that the second season of ‘No Guns Life‘ has come to an end, cyberpunk fans can now check out ‘Akudama Drive.’ Because of the involvement of Kazutaka Kodaka with the anime, it has been under everyone’s radar for quite some time. It may be a bit too soon to say anything about it just yet but from its initial episodes, ‘Akudama Drive’ promises a deep narrative with a whole lot of darkness. So if you have a knack for gritty anime, you might want to check this one out. For those who have already started watching it, here are all the details of its next episode.

Akudama Drive Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Studio Pierrot, ‘Akudama Drive’ is an original anime. The 3rd episode of ‘Akudama Drive’ is scheduled to release on October 22, 2020. The anime is scheduled to have a total of 12 episodes in its first season.

‘Akudama Drive’ is a collaborative effort between Studio Pierrot (‘Tokyo Ghoul‘, ‘Great Teacher Onizuka‘) and TooKyo Games. Its storyline is not a manga of light novel adaptation. It is the original work of Kazutaka Kodaka, who is very well known for his work in ‘Donganronpa.’ Along with him, other cast members from ‘Donganronpa’ working on ‘Akudama Drive’ include Tomohiro Taguchi, the director of the series, and Rui Komatzusaki, its character designer.

Where to Watch Akudama Drive English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘Akudama Drive’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Akudama Drive Spoilers

A few years ago, a war broke out between Kanto and Kansai. Like every war, this war, too, divided the world’s population into two polar halves. The war did eventually come to an, but at a terrible cost for Kansai—they lost and gave up all of their freedom to Kansai’s rule. As a result, Kansai became replete with crimes because of the lack of any organized policies or rules. All of this marked the inception of a whole new era which led to the rise of criminals known as the “Akudama.”

The primary characters of the series are Courier, Brawler, Cutthroat, Hacker, Hoodlum, Ordinary Person, and Doctor. The voice cast behind these characters includes Yuuichirou Umehara, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Takahiro Sakurai, Shun Horie, Subaru Kimura, Tomoyo Kurosawa, and Megumi Ogata, respectively.

In the third episode of ‘Akudama Drive,’ all those who escape the government’s execution—including the Akudama—reach “Black Cat” to seek refuge. While all this is going on, Ordinary Person finally confronts the notion of becoming a part of the Akudama community. Although she gets an almost impossible operation that could kill her, she sets out to complete it.

