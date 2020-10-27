Since it was being promoted as an anime helmed by the ‘Donganronpa’ team, many anime viewers had high expectations from ‘Akudama Drive.’ It may be a bit too soon to say whether or not lives up to the hype or not. But what we do know is that it sure has a lot of potential. Along with all of its parallels with ‘Donganronpa,’ ‘Akudama Drive’ has some unique elements of its own that make it a notch better than many other offerings of this season. So if you haven’t watched it yet, make sure that you do check it out.

Akudama Drive Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Studio Pierrot, ‘Akudama Drive’ is an original anime. The 4th episode of ‘Akudama Drive’ is scheduled to release on October 29, 2020. The anime is scheduled to have a total of 12 episodes in its first season.

‘Akudama Drive’ has been created by two combined studios: Studio Pierrot (‘Tokyo Ghoul‘, ‘Great Teacher Onizuka‘) and TooKyo Games. When it comes to its storyline, it has not been adapted from a light novel or manga series. Instead, its story is completely original and has been created by Kazutaka Kodaka, who is very well known for his work in ‘Donganronpa.’ Other than him, other cast members from ‘Donganronpa’ working on ‘Akudama Drive’ include Tomohiro Taguchi, the director of the series, and Rui Komatzusaki, its character designer.

Where to Watch Akudama Drive English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘Akudama Drive’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Akudama Drive Spoilers

The first season of ‘Akudama Drive’ is set in a world where an intense war broke out between Kanto and Kansai. As a result of the war, the population of the world found itself being divided into two halves—while one half supported the Kanto region, others rooted for Kansai’s victory. It did eventually end—like every war—but with a very terrible price. After losing against Kanto, Kansai gave up all of its freedom and authority to Kanto. And because of a lack of rules and regulations in the nation, crime surged. With this, a new era of crime began and criminals known as the “Akudama” flooded the streets.

Courier, Brawler, Cutthroat, Hacker, Hoodlum, Ordinary Person, and Doctor are all the major characters of the series. Yuuichirou Umehara, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Takahiro Sakurai, Shun Horie, Subaru Kimura, Tomoyo Kurosawa, and Megumi Ogata are the voice actors who play them.

In the upcoming episode of ‘Akudama Drive,’ Ordinary Person will risk it all to prove her worth to the Akudama community. She’ll put her life on the line, but will it actually be worth it? Well, to know the answer to that, make sure you check out the next episode.

Read More on Anime Preview: Higurashi no Naku Koro ni (2020) Episode 5