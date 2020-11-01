Created by Pierrot and Too Kyo Games, the original anime series ‘Akudama Drive’ is set in a world that has been ravaged by a long war between the regions of Kanto and Kansai. Peace came only after the former completely subjugated the latter. But there is rampant corruption in Kansai now. With the power of the police and the legal system rapidly decreasing, it gives way to the rise of various criminal elements, the most notorious of which is Akudama. Since its premiere on October 8, 2020, the show has quickly become one of the most popular new anime. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming fifth episode of the show.

Akudama Drive Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Akudama Drive’ season 1 episode 5, titled ‘Dead Man Walking’, is set to be released on November 5, 2020. The current season has 12 episodes in total, which is scheduled to conclude on December 24, 2020.

Where to Watch Akudama Drive English Dub Online?

Viewers can catch ‘Akudama Drive’ on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Akudama Drive Spoilers

For the people of Kansai, peace came at a steep price, their freedom. Now, their home is increasingly descending into lawlessness. The most ruthless and conniving of all the criminals are Akudama, the mere mention of whom fills the people’s heart with dread. In the pilot episode, the audience is introduced to Ordinary Person, the main point-of-view character in the show. After she becomes unwittingly associated with the Akumaa, she begins serving as the audience’s window through which they can get a glimpse of the mysterious group.

In episode 4, titled ‘Speed’, the members of Akudama get ambushed by the same two executioners who attacked them earlier. They easily defeat Courier and Brawler, forcing Doctor, Cutthroat, and Hoodlum to join the fray. And the tide of battle soon starts turning. Ordinary Person and Hacker accompany Black Cat to the last carriage, where Black Cat just stops existing. There are only ashes and a seal left where Black Cat was a moment ago. They use the seal to open the vault. Inside, there are two children, among whom, the boy sent Black Cat to get the Akudama crew there. In episode 5, expect the show to focus on these two mysterious children. The executioner duo might show up again and fight the lovable rogues.

