Created by Pierrot and Too Kyo Games and directed by Tomohisa Taguchi, the cyberpunk anime series ‘Akudama Drive’ tells the story of a world that was nearly destroyed by a cataclysmic war between two regions, Kanto and Kansai. Eventually the former decidedly defeated the latter and turned it into one of its vassal states. But the law and order situation in Kansai has gradually started degrading, giving way to various criminal elements. The most notorious among them are known collectively as the Akudama. The series first started airing on October 8, 2020, and has become one of the few shows to witness a meteoric rise in its popularity. Here is everything we know about its upcoming episode.

Akudama Drive Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Akudama Drive’ season 1 episode 6, titled ‘Brother’, is set to be released on November 12, 2020. Season 1 has 12 episodes in total, which is scheduled to end on December 24, 2020.

Where to Watch Akudama Drive English Dub Online?

Viewers can catch ‘Akudama Drive’ on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Akudama Drive Spoilers

The people of Kansai had no choice but to accept Kanto’s peace terms. After all, they had lost the war. But now, with their society gradually descending into chaos and lawlessness, the inhabitants of Kansai wonder whether it was all worth it. The show’s point-of-view character is Ordinary Person, who becomes an initially-reluctant member of the Akudama. The group is also comprised of Courier, Brawler, Hacker, Doctor, Hoodlum, Cutthroat, and Black Cat.

In episode 4, the group discovers two children inside the vault. In episode 5, the children explain that they had conjured up the Black Cat and request the Akudama to travel to Kansai on a mission for them. They tell the group that they will pay them the same amount as before. As Hacker has successfully taken out the bomb from Cutthroat’s neck, he decides to leave. The rest, however, make a unanimous choice, to let Ordinary Person be part of the group for a longer period. Elsewhere, the executioners overlook their injuries and prepare for an attack.

