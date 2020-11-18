‘Akudama Drive’ was originally meant to premiere in July 2020, but like almost everything else this year, these plans were postponed due to the COVID pandemic. However, that didn’t affect the publication of its shōnen manga version, which came out as scheduled on July 7, 2020. The anime finally dropped its pilot episode on October 8, 2020. Pierrot and Too Kyo Games are the producers of the series. It has been written by Norimitsu Kaihō and directed by Tomohisa Taguchi. Aida Shigekazu and Maiko Iuchi have provided the music. Here is everything we know about the upcoming episode of ‘Akudama Drive’.

Akudama Drive Episode 7 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Akudama Drive’ season 1 episode 7, titled ‘The City of Lost Children’, is set to be released on November 19, 2020. Season 1 is comprised of 12 episodes in total and is set to conclude on December 24, 2020.

Where to Watch Akudama Drive English Dub Online?

Viewers can catch ‘Akudama Drive’ on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Akudama Drive Spoilers

After a bloody war between the regions Kanto and Kansai, the former emerged as the victor and turned the latter into one of its vassal states. Years have passed since then, and there is rot within the administration and law enforcement of Kansai. Crimes have become widespread. Among these criminals, the most dangerous are known as the Akudama. The point-of-view character of the series is a girl called Ordinary Person, who the authorities apprehend when she doesn’t pay the 500 Yen fee that she apparently owed to a takoyaki stand owner. When her path crosses with those of the Akudama, she claims that she is a highly-skilled criminal named Swindler, fearing that they will murder her otherwise. In time, she becomes an integral part of the makeshift group.

In episode 6, the Master Executioner finds the Akudama and starts fighting Brawler. The rest of Akudama reluctantly try to run away. Cutthroat, however, decides to use the boy as a shield while attacking the Master Executioner. The boy turns out to be a cyborg. Meanwhile, Hoodlum tries to eliminate the Execution Division Pupil.

