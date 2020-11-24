Produced by Pierrot Studios (‘Black Clover’) in collaboration with Too Kyo Games, ‘Akudama Drive’ follows a group of elite criminals as they commit crimes and fight government executioners. According to writer Norimitsu Kaihō and director Tomohisa Taguchi, their objective is to create rebellious characters. They have been inspired by the works of Ridley Scott, especially Blade Runner’, and Quintin Tarantino. The series was supposed to premiere in July 2020 but, due to the COVID outbreak, it was postponed. The pilot episode was finally released on October 8, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Akudama Drive’.

Akudama Drive Episode 8 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Akudama Drive’ season 1 episode 8, titled ‘Black Rain’, is set to be released on November 26, 2020. Season 1 is comprised of 12 episodes in total and is slated to end on December 24, 2020.

Where to Watch Akudama Drive English Dub Online?

‘Akudama Drive’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Akudama Drive Spoilers

After a war that ravaged the world, the region of Kanto conquers the region of Kansai and turns it into a vassal state. Some time passes and law and order deteriorate in Kansai, giving way to various criminal elements. The most notorious criminals are known as Akudama. When anonymous clients employ several of these Akudama to break out another dangerous criminal named Cutthroat, they meet Ordinary Person, who is in police custody for not paying what she owed to a takoyaki stand owner. Fearing that they will kill her if they come to know about her real identity, she pretends to be a criminal named Swindler and joins the Akudama in their adventures.

In episode 7, Brawler’s death has certain repercussions. The Akudama discover how the children were created. They were the two survivors of lab experiments and have dreams of going to the Moon someday. As the mission was successful, the children give the criminals the money they promised. However, Doctor goes to the Executioners and tells them where his former comrades are. The leader of the Executioners or Boss arrives and reveals that the Moon is one of the things that doesn’t exist after the war. Despite this, Brother puts Swindler/Ordinary Person and Sister in the rocket and launches it, while he remains outside.

