A joint venture between Pierrot Studios and Too Kyo Games, ‘Akudama Drive’ is set in a dystopic world and revolves around the titular group of criminals. Director Tomohisa Taguchi and writer Norimitsu Kaihō have long been influenced by the works of Quintin Tarantino and Ridley Scott and incorporated many of their visions while creating this anime. It premiered on October 8, 2020, and has quickly become one of the most popular new releases. The series has garnered considerable praise for morally ambiguous characters and complex storylines. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Akudama Drive’.

Akudama Drive Episode 9 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Akudama Drive’ season 1 episode 9, titled ‘The Shining’, is set to be released on December 3, 2020. Season 1 is comprised of 12 episodes in total and is slated to end on December 24, 2020.

Where to Watch Akudama Drive English Dub Online?

‘Akudama Drive’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Akudama Drive Spoilers

There were once two regions, Kanto and Kansai. They went to war with each other. Ultimately, Kanto emerged victorious and turned Kansai into its vassal state. Years have passed since then. The law-and-order situation in Kansai has drastically worsened. This has led to a sharp rise in crime. The most notorious among the criminals are known as Akudama. The point of view character of the series is Ordinary Person, who gets arrested for not paying for a plate of Takoyaki and is in police custody when the Akudama attack the station to free Cutthroat. She then joins them in their adventure, pretending to be a criminal named Swindler.

In episode 8, Ordinary Person and Sister manage to get out of the rocket and then go back to the city. But when Ordinary Person tries to purchase food for both of them, people realize that they are Akudama, forcing them to flee. Elsewhere, Doctor and Hoodlum try to find out where Brother is. Ordinary Person thwarts some thugs’ attempt to take advantage of her and Sister. They meet Courier, who joins their alliance.

