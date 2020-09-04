‘Appare Ranman’ may not have received the acclaim that it deserves because of the sporadic breaks in its runtime, but it has still managed to acquire a solid fanbase of its own. The credit for its success goes to its creators—PA Works Studios—as they add a layer of nostalgia to its action by imbuing a very unique animation style. Other than that, even the characters of ‘Appare Ranman’ fall into familiar archetypes but still have something unique about them. So if you’re still not watching it, this would be the right time to jump on it. For those who have been following it all this while, here are the details of its next episode.

Appare-Ranman! Episode 11 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Episode 11 of ‘Appare-Ranman!’ is scheduled to release on September 11, 2020.

Where to Watch Appare-Ranman! Episode 11 Online?

The first season of ‘Appare-Ranman’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Appare-Ranman! Spoilers

‘Appare-Ranman’ is set in the arid lands of the West where several racers gather together for the grand Trans-America Wild Race. Starting off at Los Angeles and ending in New York, the race lures racers from all over the world who are not only drawn to its thrills but also the hefty winning cash prize that comes with it. In the meantime, a Samurai named Kosame Isshiki sets out to seek the show’s main character Appare who duped his master. As revealed through a flashback, Appare uses his invention skills to make a gardening tool for Kosame’s master. But when the gardening tool ruins the entire garden, Appare gets locked up in the master Samurai’s prison. Using his intelligence, he escapes and then moves onto his little village. And thus, following him, Kosame arrives there. He asks Appare to go back to his master and ask for an apology. However, Appare refuses to comply with him and leaves the city on his little ship. Still determined to please his master, Kosame follows him.

With what follows, the two boys get trapped in the middle of the ocean. Luckily for them, a ship spots them and drops them off at the Los Angeles port. While seeking refuge at a shelter there, they start looking for jobs but find nothing at all. In the end, while Kosame finds a way to earn a living through his samurai skills, Appare still struggles to find his path. Ultimately, Appare sets his eyes on the Trans-America Wild Race and the case prize that comes with it. Determined to win the race, he enrolls himself in and sets out on an unforgettable Western racing adventure.

Read More on Anime Preview: Shokugeki no Souma Season 5 Episode 11