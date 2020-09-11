With zany-looking characters at it fore and even stranger supercars, ‘Appare Ranman’ proves to be a very clever and self-aware racing anime. Apart from exploring the racing sub-genre, which is still quite surprisingly an unchartered territory in the world of anime, ‘Appare Ranman’ blows you away with its brilliant animation. Sure, it has flaws. But one can certainly overlook them as its positives easily outweigh its negatives. With that said, here is everything you need to know about its release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Appare-Ranman! Episode 12 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Episode 12 of ‘Appare-Ranman!’ is scheduled to release on September 18, 2020.

Where to Watch Appare-Ranman! Episode 12 Online?

The first season of ‘Appare-Ranman’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Appare-Ranman! Spoilers

In the opening moments of ‘Appare Ranman,’ racers from all over the world get together in the dry, arid lands of West for the renowned Trans-America Wild Race. The race starts in Los Angeles, ends in New York, and offers both thrills and hefty cash prizes to the winners. While all this is going on, Kosame Isshiki, a samurai, embarks on a journey to find a young boy named Appare. A flashback reveals that Appare, being the master inventor that he is, had designed a special invention for Kosame’s master’s garden. However, instead of making his garden any better, the invention actually destroyed it. As a result, Appare was thrown into the samurai’s prison. Even then, Appare found a way to annoy the samurai by escaping the prison and going back to his village. Due to Appare’s constant defiance, the samurai gets really pissed off and asks Kosame, his loyal disciple, to bring back Apparre for him.

When Kosame first finds Appare, he asks him to apologize to his master. However, Appare blatantly refuses to comply with him. Instead, he packs his bags and leaves town on a ship. Kosame follows along and ends up getting trapped with him in the middle of the ocean. Luckily for them, another ship rescues them and drops them off at the Los Angeles port. While seeking shelter there, the two boys try to find jobs to keep themselves afloat. After several days, Kosame manages to earn a living by flaunting his samurai skills on the streets but Appare still struggles to find a job. Ultimately, Appare learns about the Trans-America Wild Race and is instantly drawn to the cash prize that comes with it. With this, he sets out to become a racer, determined to win the race.

