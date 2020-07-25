‘Appare-Ranman!’ is set in the Wild West where its steampunk styled characters relentlessly race against one another in their fancy cars. Despite having typical character tropes, there’s something very unique about ‘Appare Ranman.’ Even when it comes to its zany art style, the anime leaves no stone unturned and uses its own weirdness as an asset. It certainly has the potential to be amongst the best anime of this season and if you haven’t watched it yet, make sure you do check it out. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Appare-Ranman! Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The fifth episode of ‘Appare-Ranman!’ is scheduled to release on July 31, 2020.

Where to Watch Appare-Ranman! Episode 5 Online?

The first season of ‘Appare-Ranman’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Appare-Ranman! Spoilers

In the fourth episode of ‘Appare-Ranman!’, Kosame comes up with the idea of selling Al’s car just to be able to afford a return trip to Japan. But to his dismay, Appare seems to have already dismantled it to use its components in his own car. In the meantime, Jing finally starts losing her shit over her boss’s behavior towards women. She does not hold herself back this time and starts arguing with her boss and his driver, David. Right after this, her boss gives her one last chance to race David before she loses her job. Unfortunately for her, she gets an old spare vehicle that’s in a broken-down condition.

She takes her broken car to Appare and asks AI to repair it. But even after getting her car repaired, Jing is barely able to keep up with David’s superior car on the race day. David dominated the first nine laps of the race and leaves Jing behind, almost with no hope of winning. Little does he realize that Jing isn’t the kind of person who gives up too easily. After coming last throughout the race, Jing applies a clever strategy in the final lap of the race. She keeps tailing David until the last moment and just before they reach the finish line, she moves her car off-track in such a way that she eventually wins by a hair. As a result of this win, Jing finally gets the appreciation she deserves while David gets punched. Jing also receives a whole new car for her race at the Trans-America race. To her surprise, even some mechanics come to her aid and offer her new modified repairs for her car. In the end, everything ends well for Jing, but her journey to the top is far from over.

