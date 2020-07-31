Created by PA Works, which also known for animating ‘Charlotte‘ and ‘Angel Beats‘, ‘Appare-Ranman!’ is a racing anime set in the dusty backdrops of the Western countryside, where a group of colorful characters race against one another. As unique as it may seem, ‘Appare-Ranman!’ also evokes a sense of nostalgia that reminds you of racing classics like ‘Initial D.’ With that said, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Appare-Ranman! Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The sixth episode of ‘Appare-Ranman!’ is scheduled to release on August 7, 2020.

Where to Watch Appare-Ranman! Episode 6 Online?

The first season of ‘Appare-Ranman’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Appare-Ranman! Spoilers

‘Appare Ranman’ is a racing anime that beings with the epic Trans-America Wild Race, a competition in which the first one to drive from Los Angeles to New York wins a hefty cash prize. While the race ensues, a flashback reveals that a Samurai named Kosame Isshiki has been given the task of keeping a close on Appare Sorano, an inventor whose latest creation proved to be quite destructive for Lord Kuroda’s garden. Infuriated by this, Kuroda had thrown Appare in jail but he somehow managed to escape and head over to his family land. When Kosame catches up with Appare, he asks him to ask the Lord for forgiveness, but Appare refuses to comply with his requests. He then bids his final goodbyes to his family and heads out into his mini ship. Because of an accident, Kosame gets taken away with him and the two soon end up stranded in the middle of the ocean with no water or food for survival. Luckily for them, a steamship spots them and takes them all the way to Los Angeles.

They seek shelter in a storehouse at the LA port and the captain of the rescue ship breaks it to them that they’ll have to find a way to earn a living unless they plan to live in Los Angeles all their lives. With this, they embark on a journey to find jobs but fail to land any. While Appare still struggles to earn anything, Kosame makes good use of his sword to earn something on the streets. The next day, while hunting for jobs, the two come across a racetrack where they learn all about the Trans-America Wild Race. With his eyes set on the grand reward, Appare decides to participate in the race. This moment marks the beginning of his journey as a racer.

