P.A. Works’ original ‘Appare-Ranman!’ is set in the late 18th century where the world experienced somewhat of a scientific boom, especially in the automobile industry. The anime takes its own gimmicky look at this era and shows how many young men and women were lured into the world of racing because of this boom. ‘Appare-Ranman!’ is easily one of the best adventure anime of this season, so make sure that you don’t miss out on it. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Appare-Ranman! Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The seventh episode of ‘Appare-Ranman!’ is scheduled to release on August 14, 2020.

Where to Watch Appare-Ranman! Episode 7 Online?

The first season of ‘Appare-Ranman’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Appare-Ranman! Spoilers

‘Appare Ranman’ is a racing anime set in the backdrop of the arid Western desserts. In its first episode, the anime introduces the grand Trans-America Wild Race—a race that begins in Los Angeles and ends in New York. The race ensues and several fanatics from all over the world participate to win a hefty cash prize that it promises. In the meantime, a flashback reveals that a samurai named Kosame Isshiki helms on the responsibility of keeping a close eye on inventor, Appare, who destroyed his master’s garden using one of his inventions. Because of this destruction that Appare had caused, Lord Kuroda had thrown him in prison. But he managed to escape that as well and then moved away to his own family land.

When Kosame first meets Appare, Appare realizes what he wants from him. However, when the samurai requests him to ask for forgiveness from the Lord, he refuses. He then says his final goodbyes to his family, rushes out of town and boards a ship. Fatefully, even Kosame ends up on the same ship and the two arrive in Los Angeles, the location where the Trans-America Wild Race is being held. With barely any belongings and money, the boys seek refuge in an LA shelter. Soon, they realize that in order to go back or even stay there comfortably, they’ll have to find a way to earn money. And so, they set out find jobs that would help them stay afloat. Appare’s lack of any relevant skill sets hold him back from getting a job but Kosame puts his samurai skills to good use and earns some money through street demonstrations. Ultimately, Appare learns about the Trans-America Wild Race and is instantly intrigued. He decides to compete in the race and that’s how his racing career begins.

Read More on Anime Preview: No Guns Life Season 2 Episode 6