I believe the initial hook of ‘Appare-Ranman!’ is enough to lure many anime viewers out there because I don’t why anyone would not want to watch an anime about some racing. Being the original that it is, ‘Appare-Ranman!’ does not come with high expectations and that’s why, with almost anything that it manages to do, it very goes beyond what you had anticipated it to be. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Appare-Ranman! Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The eighth episode of ‘Appare-Ranman!’ is scheduled to release on August 21, 2020.

Where to Watch Appare-Ranman! Episode 8 Online?

The first season of ‘Appare-Ranman’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Appare-Ranman! Spoilers

With the arid lands of the Western desserts in its backdrop, ‘Appare-Ranman’ walks us through the lives of those who live their lives in the “fast lane.” The first episode of the series first introduces us to its central race— the grand Trans-America Wild Race—where racers from all over the world compete against one another to ultimately win a cash prize. The race kicks off somewhere in Los Angeles and goes all the way till New York. While all this is going on, a flashback reveals that samurai named Kosame Isshiki promised his master that he’ll capture Appare for him. Turns out that Appare, the titular protagonist of the series, is a master inventor who ruined Kosame’s master’s garden with one of his inventions. And thus, Kosame intends to take him back to his master so that he can be punished for what he did. When Kosame approaches Appare and asks him to asks for forgiveness, Appare refuses to comply with his request.

Soon after this, Appare boards a small ship and decides to head out of town after bidding farewell to his loved ones. Little does he realize that Kosame also hops on with him. To their dismay, this fateful team-up does not end too well for them as they eventually get stranded in the middle of the ocean. Luckily, another ship spots them and takes them to Los Angeles. The City of Angels becomes an alien land to the two men who have never stepped out of their respective towns and thus, with nowhere to go, they seek refuge in a LA shelter. Desperate to find jobs, they go out every single day but return home disappointed. Ultimately, Kosame finds a way to earn money through his samurai skills while Appare learns about the Trans-America Wild Race. Almost instantly, the main character is lured by the thrill of racing and the hefty cash prize that comes with it. And so, he begins his racing adventure.

