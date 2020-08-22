Racing still remains an unexplored action anime genre that has a had a fair share of hit anime like ‘Redline’ and ‘Initial D.’ With all the frantic-paced action and drama that it offers, it looks like ‘Appare Ranman’ is now about to join the ranks among not only the best racing anime but also the best action anime of this season. So if you haven’t started watching it yet, it still isn’t too late to give it shot. For those who have been following it all this while, here are all the details of its next episode.

Appare-Ranman! Episode 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The ninth episode of ‘Appare-Ranman!’ is scheduled to release on August 28, 2020.

Where to Watch Appare-Ranman! Episode 9 Online?

The first season of ‘Appare-Ranman’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Appare-Ranman! Spoilers

‘Appare-Ranman’ is set in the Western desserts where several racers get together each year to compete at the renowned Trans-America Wild Race—A race in which racers from all over the world get together and zoom their cars from Los Angeles all the way to New York. The winner not only gets the thrill of being the best racer in the world but also receives a grand cash prize. While racers assemble for the event, a flashback reveals that a samurai named Kosame Isshiki is relentlessly looking for a young boy named Appare who ruined his master’s garden with one of his zany inventions. Appare was locked up in jail right after this notorious act but he managed to escape in the nick of time and headed over to his village.

After following him, the samurai finally arrives at his village, finds Appare, and asks him to apologize to his master. Yet again, Appare defies him, bids his final goodbye to his loved ones, and then hops on a ship to leave town. Little does he realize that even Kosame got on the ship right after him. With what follows, the two end up getting stranded in the middle of the ocean. Luckily for them, a commercial ship spots them and drops them off at Los Angeles. While seeking refuge at a shelter in Los Angeles, they desperately look for jobs to provide for themselves. During this job hunt, Kosame manages to earn a little by flaunting his samurai skills in public. As for Appare, although he does not find a job, the Trans-America Wild Race catches his attention and he decides to become a racer. With his eyes set on the hefty cash prize, Appare embarks on a journey to become the world’s best racer. Does he have what it takes to be one? Check out ‘Appare Ranman’ to find out more.

Read More on Anime Preview: No Guns Life Season 2 Episode 8