In the past, there have been quite a few anime shows that have adopted European setups but ‘Arte’ happens to be amongst the very few set in Renaissance Europe. Moreover, the fact that it revolves around art makes it even more unique compared to most other Seinen out there. This uniqueness works both ways—in its favor and against it. While some might have a problem with Arte’s depiction of a standard intrepid anime girl, others might find it inspiring. Regardless of what you think about it, just make sure that you let ‘Arte’ find its feet as its starts off a little slow. That being said, here all the details regarding the release date and streaming availability of the next episode of ‘Arte.’

Arte Episode 10 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Arte’ Episode 10 is scheduled to release on June 6, 2020 and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020.

Where to Arte Episode 10 English Dub Online?

The English subtitled version of ‘Arte’ is available on Funimation and Hulu.

Arte Spoilers

Arte, the main titular character, is a woman living in the renaissance era. She has a knack for art and dreams of becoming a great artist someday. However, the world around her keeps forcing her to suppress her passion. It all starts off when her father passes away and her mother forces her to get married. To make sure that no potential grooms are turned off by her love for her art, her mother even forces her to give up on it. But too determined to pursue her dreams, Arte decides to attend a local art workshop, but because of her gender, she is asked to leave. This is when she reaches her limit and chops off her long hair. Just when she’s about to her harm herself even further, an artisan named Leo spots her and decides to give her an opportunity.

But for some reason, even Leo, a little skeptical about her commitment, gives her an impossible task to complete. While Leo assumes she’ll fail, Arte stays up all night to complete the test and collapses in the morning. When Leo arrives the next day, he finds her fallen on the ground and is completely blown away by her devotion to the test. He decides to take her under his wing and even provides her a place to stay at a small room over his roof. Although the conditions of her new life seem to be far more inferior compared to her royal lifestyle with her mother, Arte’s desire for freedom outweighs everything else and now she fully dedicates her life to that one thing she truly loves.

