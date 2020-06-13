There are far too many motivational anime out there. Among these, what sets ‘Arte’ apart is its renaissance setup and vibrant female lead. Moreover, even its feministic themes are quite relevant for the current times. I wouldn’t say that it’s amongst the best offerings of this season, but it sure is quite refreshing considering how many anime these days are inclined towards the fantasy genre. That being said, if you’ve been watching ‘Arte’ all this while and you’re looking forward to its next episode, read on further to know everything about the release date and streaming availability of its finale.

Arte Episode 12 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Arte’ Episode 12 is scheduled to release on June 20, 2020 and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020.

Where to Arte Episode 12 English Dub Online?

The English subtitled version of ‘Arte’ is available on Funimation and Hulu.

Arte Spoilers

‘Arte’ centers around a titular female character who wants to be a well-known artist someday. She tries her best to break free from all the societal pressures that hold her back but struggles to be who she wants to be. When her father passes away, her cunning mother forces her to get married to a rich man and even asks her to give on her passion for art. But Arte relentlessly defies her and sets out to the city to attend a local art workshop there. Unfortunately for her, life throws another curveball at her when she is asked to leave the workshop just because of her gender. Infuriated by this incident, Arte chops her hair off and even tries to harm herself. But just when she’s about to do so, an artisan named Leo stops her and agrees to give her an opportunity to prove herself.

At first, Leo only does so out of pity and intentionally gives her an impossible task to complete by the next morning. But Arte sees this as a grand opportunity to shine and stays up all night to complete the task. In the morning, she falls to the ground and that’s when Leo shows up. Stunned by her commitment to be an artist, he decides to take her under his wing and asks her to stay in a small room at the roof of his home. The little room that Arte gets to live in seems to be extremely tiny compared to her previous lavish lifestyle with her mother. But the fact that she is now on the right path to pursue her dreams and is far away from her toxic mother, gives her peace.

