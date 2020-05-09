Stylized with historical landscapes and themes, ‘Arte’ is one of the most unique anime shows of the seasons. Although its story is quite typical as it revolves around the struggles of an underdog, what’s truly impressive about it is how it executes its simple premise. With each episode, you can’t but feel inspired by Arte’s journey as an artist. Speaking of Arte, her character has been written with a whole lot of depth and she simply compels you to embark on your own creative endeavor. If you have been following Arte’s incredible journey all this while, here’s everything you need to know about the next episode of this season.

Arte Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Arte’ Episode 7 is scheduled to release on May 16, 2020 and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020.

Where to Arte Episode 7 English Dub Online?

The English subtitled version of ‘Arte’ is available on Funimation and Hulu.

Arte Spoilers

Arte is set in the 16th Century where the titular character belongs to a noble family. Her only escape from her troubled life seems to be her artwork. But when her father passes away, her mother gets desperate to her married and completely destroys her flair for drawing; believing that it will be a turn off for her potential husbands. However, Arte refuses to get bounded down to the norms of society and decides to pursue her art instead. She even visits local workshops to somehow reap the benefits of her passion but gets rejected every time because of her gender. Enraged by all of this, she chops her hair off but before she can harm herself in any way, she is stopped by an artisan.

Impressed by her conviction, Leo gives her the opportunity to create 20 wood panels for painting by the next morning. But little does Arte realize that he is setting her up for an impossible task as he considers her struggles to be quite negligible compared to all the poverty that he grew up with. But to his surprise, Arte works through the night, completes the painting, and then passes out the next morning.

With this, Leo sees a reflection of himself in her and agrees to make her his apprentice. With an assured job in the outside world, Arte leaves her toxic mother to live in Leo’s workshop. The conditions she gets to live in are not even close to being ideal as she gets a tiny room above his roof. Even so, she does not complain and sets out to realize her dreams. Her journey has now begun, but she still has a long way to go.

