‘Arte’ walks you through the inspiring fable of a woman who tries to be an artist in the Renaissance Period. While the rest of the world seems to be against her, she defies all odds and strives to reach her dreams. As typical as its premise may seem, ‘Arte’ is a very entertaining anime that leaves with an uplifting feeling after every episode. So if you haven’t started watching it yet, make sure that you do check it out. For those who have been watching it already, here’s everything you need to know about the streaming availability and release date of its next episode.

Arte Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Arte’ Episode 8 is scheduled to release on May 23, 2020 and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020.

Where to Arte Episode 8 English Dub Online?

The English subtitled version of ‘Arte’ is available on Funimation and Hulu.

Arte Spoilers

Set in the 16th century, ‘Arte’ is about a young girl who belongs to a noble family. Even so, her life is not all sunshine and rainbows. She hates being from a noble family and finds her escape in her artwork. Her father passes away later and her mother tries to force her to get married to another noble. She even expects her to give up on her passion for art as she believes that it gets in her way of getting proposals from potential grooms.

But Arte is not the kind of person who would be weighed down by someone’s expectations from her. That’s why she decides to leave her toxic mother’s home and visits a local art workshop. Unfortunately for her, her gender gets in her way again. Pissed off and frustrated, she cuts her hair off and even tries to harm herself. But an artisan saves her on time and decides to give her the opportunity of working with him.

Instead of testing her expertise, the artisan, Leo, sets her up for failure by giving her an impossible task to accomplish. But Arte works all night long to complete his test and eventually falls to the ground in the morning. Leo, for obvious reasons, gets impressed by her commitment and takes her under his wing. With a place to stay now, Arte leaves her mother’s home behind and lives in the most subpar conditions. But even now, what keeps her going is her flair to make something out of her life. Arte is finally able to start her journey as an artist but still has a long way to go.

