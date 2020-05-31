‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ started off with a few hiccups but later found its feet with its uniqueness and simplistic child-friendly story. Even in its second season, it continues to thrive on these elements, and considering all the popularity it has gained over time, we might just get another season of it. That being said, the anime is almost reaching its season’s finale. To ensure that you don’t miss out on its climactic episodes, read further to know all about the release date and streaming details of its next episode.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ premiered on October 3, 2020, and with a total of 14 episodes, it finished airing on December 26, 2020. Its second season released on April 5, 2020, and since it has 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June. ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ Season 2 Episode 10 is scheduled to release on June 6, 2020.

Where to Watch Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Episode 10 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Spoilers

With its chibi-style aesthetics, ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ begins with the introduction of a young girl who dreams of being a librarian someday. All her life, she has only loved books and lives to read as many of them as she can while she’s still alive. Her dream of becoming a librarian does come true but her days of utter happiness don’t last too long. One day, a bookshelf falls on her and kills her. While she takes her last few breaths, she only wishes for one thing—a second chance at life just to be able to read more books.

To her surprise, she opens up her eyes and finds herself in a completely different world. This time, in the body of a frail little girl named Myne. Upon further exploration of her surroundings, Myne learns that her new world only has a few handwritten books which are possessed by the rich nobles. Print-publication is non-existent and now it comes down to her to make the best out of this second chance and relive her dream. Although it seems very challenging at first, Myne defies all odds and ends up learning a lot more than she could’ve initially asked for. In the second season, Myne gets to experience the lives of nobles in her world. What seemed like a lavish lifestyle from a distance now turns out to be a lot more challenging than she had initially anticipated. And the fact that she embodies a frail little girl does not favor her either.

